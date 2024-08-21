Dakota Wealth Management Makes New Investment in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 25,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,481,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BERY. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Berry Global Group in the first quarter worth $1,492,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 74.0% in the first quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 109,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,595,000 after buying an additional 46,379 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Berry Global Group by 8.3% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 161,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,774,000 after acquiring an additional 12,385 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in Berry Global Group by 11.3% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 131,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,767,000 after acquiring an additional 13,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Berry Global Group by 33.8% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 37,552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,271,000 after acquiring an additional 9,483 shares in the last quarter. 95.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BERY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $89.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Berry Global Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Berry Global Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.40.

Insider Activity at Berry Global Group

In other Berry Global Group news, Director Peter T. Thomas bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $59.50 per share, with a total value of $59,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $262,216.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Berry Global Group Price Performance

BERY traded down $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $64.31. 24,305 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,063,535. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.74. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.92 and a 12-month high of $69.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.11. The company has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.32, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.17.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.16. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 26.55%. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 7.44 EPS for the current year.

Berry Global Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. Berry Global Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.13%.

About Berry Global Group

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments.

See Also

