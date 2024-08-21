Dakota Wealth Management Makes New Investment in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV)

Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its position in GE Vernova by 1.7% during the second quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 3,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its holdings in shares of GE Vernova by 3.2% during the second quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 3,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GE Vernova during the second quarter worth $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GE Vernova during the second quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Timber Creek Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GE Vernova during the second quarter worth $27,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GEV. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on GE Vernova from $196.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded GE Vernova to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on GE Vernova from $186.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Argus assumed coverage on GE Vernova in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on GE Vernova from $195.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, GE Vernova has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $189.83.

GE Vernova Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of GE Vernova stock traded down $1.10 on Wednesday, hitting $182.90. 169,005 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,924,122. GE Vernova Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.00 and a 12-month high of $190.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $174.06.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.42 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that GE Vernova Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About GE Vernova

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

