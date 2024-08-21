Dakota Wealth Management Reduces Position in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH)

Dakota Wealth Management lessened its holdings in shares of NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 345 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in NMI were worth $391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NMI during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NMI during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of NMI during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of NMI by 24,500.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in shares of NMI by 92.7% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

In other NMI news, Director Michael J. Embler sold 26,008 shares of NMI stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.35, for a total value of $1,023,414.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,424,235.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NMIH traded down $0.27 on Wednesday, reaching $37.98. The company had a trading volume of 18,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 540,222. NMI Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.62 and a 12 month high of $42.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 9.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.15. NMI had a net margin of 56.40% and a return on equity of 18.29%. The business had revenue of $162.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.49 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that NMI Holdings, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

NMIH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of NMI from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of NMI from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group downgraded shares of NMI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of NMI from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of NMI from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

NMI Holdings, Inc provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services, such as primary and pool insurance; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

