Dakota Wealth Management Sells 108 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Dakota Wealth Management lowered its stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,537 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 108 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NBC Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 3,129 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,084 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 148,121 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $20,515,000 after purchasing an additional 26,710 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,029,388 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $281,078,000 after purchasing an additional 431,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 19.6% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 113,657 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $17,609,000 after purchasing an additional 18,657 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GPC. UBS Group cut their target price on Genuine Parts from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Genuine Parts from $166.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com cut Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Truist Financial cut their price target on Genuine Parts from $183.00 to $164.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Wedbush cut their price target on Genuine Parts from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.14.

Shares of Genuine Parts stock traded up $1.55 on Wednesday, reaching $141.08. The company had a trading volume of 22,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,001,595. The firm has a market cap of $19.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.71 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $138.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.26. Genuine Parts has a 1 year low of $126.35 and a 1 year high of $164.45.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.03 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 30.03% and a net margin of 5.24%. Genuine Parts’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.44 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 9.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.59%.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

