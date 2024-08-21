Dakota Wealth Management Sells 1,365 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Dakota Wealth Management reduced its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 17.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,413 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,365 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in General Mills were worth $406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KFG Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of General Mills by 5.6% in the second quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of General Mills by 10.0% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 937,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,285,000 after buying an additional 84,887 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of General Mills by 1.3% in the second quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 23,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in shares of General Mills by 4.0% in the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 13,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of General Mills by 48.5% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 8,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 2,769 shares during the period. 75.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

General Mills stock traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $70.55. 339,691 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,004,852. General Mills, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.33 and a 52-week high of $74.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $66.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $39.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.23, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.09.

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.02. General Mills had a return on equity of 26.56% and a net margin of 12.57%. The business had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This is a boost from General Mills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 10th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.68%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GIS. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on General Mills from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Bank of America reduced their price target on General Mills from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded General Mills from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Citigroup reduced their price target on General Mills from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on General Mills in a research report on Monday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.71.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and savory snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, unbaked and fully baked frozen dough products, frozen hot snacks, ethnic meals, side dish mixes, frozen breakfast and entrees, nutrition bars, and frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

