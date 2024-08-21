Dakota Wealth Management Sells 164 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Dakota Wealth Management lowered its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,133 shares of the company’s stock after selling 164 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $2,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Western Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 12,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.01, for a total value of $2,260,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 158,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,906,095.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Massimo Andolina sold 9,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.35, for a total value of $1,038,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 85,629 shares in the company, valued at $9,877,305.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 20,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.01, for a total transaction of $2,260,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 158,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,906,095.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:PM traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $119.77. 145,786 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,326,725. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $108.32 and a 200 day moving average of $99.38. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.23 and a 1-year high of $119.77.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $9.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.19 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.41% and a negative return on equity of 113.32%. Philip Morris International’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 21st. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.34%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.56%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Philip Morris International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.80.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

