Dakota Wealth Management Sells 25 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Dakota Wealth Management decreased its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 2.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,088 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 25 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $1,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DSM Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Lam Research in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. MCF Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 860.0% during the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 48 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lam Research during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Lam Research by 78.6% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 50 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. 84.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on LRCX shares. Raymond James raised their target price on Lam Research from $950.00 to $1,060.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,130.00 target price on shares of Lam Research in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Lam Research from $1,100.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $935.00 to $960.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $1,025.00 to $990.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lam Research presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,006.10.

Lam Research Price Performance

LRCX traded down $2.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $860.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,064,905. The stock has a market cap of $112.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $967.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $946.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Lam Research Co. has a 12 month low of $574.42 and a 12 month high of $1,130.00.

Shares of Lam Research are going to split on the morning of Thursday, October 3rd. The 10-1 split was announced on Tuesday, May 21st. The newly created shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $8.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.58 by $0.56. Lam Research had a net margin of 25.68% and a return on equity of 48.71%. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 35.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Lam Research

In other Lam Research news, SVP Neil J. Fernandes sold 4,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,055.76, for a total transaction of $4,654,845.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,857 shares in the company, valued at $7,239,346.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Lam Research news, SVP Neil J. Fernandes sold 1,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,056.99, for a total value of $1,712,323.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,535,456.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Neil J. Fernandes sold 4,409 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,055.76, for a total value of $4,654,845.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,239,346.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,326 shares of company stock worth $17,383,715. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lam Research Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.