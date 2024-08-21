Dakota Wealth Management Sells 2,712 Shares of Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP)

Dakota Wealth Management reduced its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,320 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,712 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Mr. Cooper Group were worth $1,813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Mr. Cooper Group alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COOP. Norges Bank bought a new position in Mr. Cooper Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,104,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 198.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 663,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,209,000 after purchasing an additional 441,282 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,626,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,608,000 after purchasing an additional 391,780 shares during the last quarter. Cercano Management LLC bought a new position in Mr. Cooper Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $23,527,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 984.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 390,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,476,000 after purchasing an additional 354,905 shares during the last quarter. 89.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Mr. Cooper Group

In other news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.93, for a total value of $2,023,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 259,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,011,936.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on COOP shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Mr. Cooper Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $91.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.88.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on COOP

Mr. Cooper Group Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of COOP stock traded down $0.34 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $90.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 447,491. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $85.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.87. The company has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 1.39. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. has a one year low of $52.46 and a one year high of $95.74.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $583.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $552.09 million. Mr. Cooper Group had a net margin of 33.22% and a return on equity of 14.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Mr. Cooper Group Inc. will post 9.85 EPS for the current year.

About Mr. Cooper Group

(Free Report)

Mr. Cooper Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a non-bank servicer of residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company operates through Servicing and Originations segments. The Servicing segment performs activities on behalf of investors or owners of the underlying mortgages and mortgage servicing rights, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, modifying loans, performing collections, foreclosures, and the sale of real estate owned.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mr. Cooper Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mr. Cooper Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.