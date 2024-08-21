Dakota Wealth Management Sells 3,116 Shares of First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK)

Dakota Wealth Management lowered its holdings in First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,116 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in First Interstate BancSystem were worth $1,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Interstate BancSystem during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 205.3% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 856 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the period. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in First Interstate BancSystem during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Institutional investors own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Julie A. Scott sold 209,831 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.29, for a total value of $5,306,625.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 879,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,251,887.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Julie A. Scott sold 209,831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.29, for a total value of $5,306,625.99. Following the sale, the insider now owns 879,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,251,887.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jonathan R. Scott sold 29,499 shares of First Interstate BancSystem stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.29, for a total value of $746,029.71. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,021,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,837,857.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

First Interstate BancSystem Price Performance

NASDAQ FIBK traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $28.83. 15,152 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 726,589. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.18. First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.81 and a 1 year high of $33.00. The company has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 0.82.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $244.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.07 million. First Interstate BancSystem had a net margin of 17.76% and a return on equity of 8.22%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. On average, analysts predict that First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Interstate BancSystem Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 5th. First Interstate BancSystem’s payout ratio is 74.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on FIBK. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of First Interstate BancSystem from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on First Interstate BancSystem from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Stephens boosted their target price on First Interstate BancSystem from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. StockNews.com upgraded First Interstate BancSystem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on First Interstate BancSystem from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.33.

First Interstate BancSystem Profile

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. It offers various traditional depository products, including checking, savings, and time deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

