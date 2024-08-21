Dakota Wealth Management Sells 400 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Dakota Wealth Management trimmed its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,079 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Danaher were worth $2,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHR. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter worth $1,752,382,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 7.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 60,107,030 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $15,009,928,000 after buying an additional 4,163,657 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 27,928,442 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,460,966,000 after buying an additional 2,998,161 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher during the first quarter worth $676,545,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 214.4% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,073,661 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $711,051,000 after buying an additional 2,096,038 shares in the last quarter. 79.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on DHR. Barclays boosted their price target on Danaher from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Danaher from $266.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Danaher in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $295.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Danaher from $271.00 to $278.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Danaher from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $276.88.

In other news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 9,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $2,521,960.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,983 shares in the company, valued at $27,435,240. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 9,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $2,521,960.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,983 shares in the company, valued at $27,435,240. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Linda Filler sold 3,928 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.50, for a total value of $1,097,876.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,149 shares in the company, valued at $11,501,145.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 38,707 shares of company stock worth $10,786,944. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DHR traded up $1.49 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $273.15. 88,931 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,828,633. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $258.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $253.96. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $182.09 and a 12 month high of $281.70.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 16.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.05 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

