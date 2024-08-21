Dakota Wealth Management Sells 569 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Dakota Wealth Management lessened its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 569 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 0.4% in the second quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 65,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,624,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 4.7% in the second quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 5,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 0.7% in the first quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,715,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Vestor Capital LLC increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 17,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Finally, Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 1.4% in the first quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC now owns 19,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at U.S. Bancorp

In related news, Director Aleem Gillani acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $44.99 per share, for a total transaction of $449,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $449,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on USB shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered U.S. Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. UBS Group boosted their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.23.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE USB traded down $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.65. The stock had a trading volume of 155,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,417,739. The company has a market capitalization of $68.11 billion, a PE ratio of 14.48, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.81. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $30.47 and a 12 month high of $45.88.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.81 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 12.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 64.90%.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

