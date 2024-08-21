Dakota Wealth Management Sells 785 Shares of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH)

Dakota Wealth Management decreased its position in shares of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Free Report) by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,133 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 785 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Lantheus were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Lantheus alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LNTH. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 161.4% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 400 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Lantheus by 184.1% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 321 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Lantheus in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lantheus during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Lantheus by 53.6% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 665 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. 99.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Lantheus

In other news, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.77, for a total value of $27,201.57. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 62,557 shares in the company, valued at $4,990,171.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Gerard Ber sold 15,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.48, for a total value of $1,495,440.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,221 shares in the company, valued at $2,047,402.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.77, for a total transaction of $27,201.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 62,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,990,171.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 72,439 shares of company stock valued at $6,432,198 in the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lantheus Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of Lantheus stock traded down $0.78 on Wednesday, hitting $97.66. The stock had a trading volume of 48,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,054,866. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.07. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $50.20 and a one year high of $126.89. The company has a quick ratio of 4.55, a current ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.03 and a beta of 0.51.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $394.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $382.12 million. Lantheus had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 48.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 6.46 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LNTH. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Lantheus from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Lantheus from $106.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Lantheus from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. StockNews.com lowered Lantheus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Lantheus from $105.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.00.

Get Our Latest Report on LNTH

About Lantheus

(Free Report)

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an injectable ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine procedures; Xenon-133, a radiopharmaceutical gas to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite, an injectable imaging agent to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent to assess blood flow to the muscle of the heart; and PYLARIFY, an F 18-labelled PSMA-targeted PET imaging agent used for imaging of PSMA positive-lesions in men with prostate cancer.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNTH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lantheus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lantheus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.