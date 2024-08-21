Dakota Wealth Management Sells 800 Shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (BATS:ITM)

Dakota Wealth Management lowered its position in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (BATS:ITM – Free Report) by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,533 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF were worth $254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 6.1% in the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 60,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,766,000 after purchasing an additional 2,767 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its stake in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 74.2% in the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 80,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,692,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its position in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 666,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,538,000 after acquiring an additional 2,816 shares in the last quarter.

BATS ITM traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.56. 162,703 shares of the company traded hands. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.17.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a $0.1023 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st.

The VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (ITM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of investment grade, tax-exempt US municipal bonds with nominal maturities of 6-17 years. ITM was launched on Dec 4, 2007 and is managed by VanEck.

