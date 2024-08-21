Dakota Wealth Management Sells 944 Shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

Dakota Wealth Management trimmed its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,658 shares of the company’s stock after selling 944 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $1,545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 686,141.2% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 699,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,724,000 after purchasing an additional 699,864 shares during the period. Gimbal Financial bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $13,213,000. Executive Wealth Group LLC grew its position in iShares Global Tech ETF by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Executive Wealth Group LLC now owns 284,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,690,000 after acquiring an additional 189,704 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Global Tech ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $10,234,000. Finally, Sterling Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $8,511,000.

iShares Global Tech ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IXN traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $82.82. 123,270 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 277,399. The stock has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.17 and a beta of 1.37. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 1 year low of $56.30 and a 1 year high of $88.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $81.73 and a 200 day moving average of $76.82.

About iShares Global Tech ETF

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

