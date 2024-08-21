Dakota Wealth Management Takes $275,000 Position in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS)

Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 4,674 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of RMBS. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Rambus by 120.4% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,933,923 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $268,490,000 after acquiring an additional 2,149,396 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Rambus in the fourth quarter worth about $84,756,000. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in Rambus in the first quarter worth about $61,377,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new stake in Rambus in the first quarter worth about $20,277,000. Finally, Cercano Management LLC bought a new stake in Rambus in the fourth quarter worth about $21,853,000. 88.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ RMBS traded up $0.66 on Wednesday, hitting $46.92. 27,648 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,513,734. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $54.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.15 and a beta of 1.20. Rambus Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.91 and a twelve month high of $76.38.

Rambus ( NASDAQ:RMBS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $132.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.00 million. Rambus had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 48.31%. Rambus’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Rambus Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target (up from $72.00) on shares of Rambus in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Rambus from $75.00 to $66.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Rambus has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.75.

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, South Korea, Singapore, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips, including DDR5 and DDR4 memory interface chips to module manufacturers, OEMs, and hyperscalers; silicon IP, such as interface and security IP solutions that move and protect data in advanced data center, government, and automotive applications; and interface IP solutions for high-speed memory and chip-to-chip digital controller IP.

