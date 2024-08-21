Dakota Wealth Management Trims Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Dakota Wealth Management lowered its holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 1.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,201 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 54 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $1,238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Ecolab by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Motco acquired a new position in Ecolab during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in Ecolab during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 2,042.9% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. 74.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ECL. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Ecolab from $243.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group cut their price objective on Ecolab from $288.00 to $276.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Ecolab from $225.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $233.00 to $283.00 in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $267.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $250.00.

NYSE:ECL traded up $1.12 on Wednesday, reaching $243.69. The stock had a trading volume of 51,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,146,091. The company has a 50-day moving average of $240.55 and a 200 day moving average of $230.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $69.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.11. Ecolab Inc. has a 12-month low of $156.72 and a 12-month high of $249.00.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.01. Ecolab had a return on equity of 21.65% and a net margin of 10.95%. The business had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 17th. Ecolab’s payout ratio is currently 42.22%.

In related news, Director David Maclennan acquired 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $240.41 per share, with a total value of $156,266.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,967 shares in the company, valued at $4,319,446.47. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Industrial; Global Institutional & Specialty; and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

