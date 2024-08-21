Dakota Wealth Management Trims Stock Position in Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBXG)

Dakota Wealth Management trimmed its holdings in Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBXG – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 84,217 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,487 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund were worth $1,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Prudent Investors Network Inc. acquired a new position in Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund during the first quarter worth $146,000. Hartline Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund during the first quarter worth $155,000. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund by 26.3% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 15,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 3,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $218,000.

Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Stock Performance

Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund stock traded up 0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching 12.32. 7,509 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 241,973. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of 12.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of 12.08. Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc. has a 12-month low of 9.31 and a 12-month high of 13.43.

Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Dividend Announcement

Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th.

(Free Report)

Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc (NBXG) is a newly organized, non-diversified, limited term closed-end management investment company focused on next generation mobile network connectivity and technology.

The Fund’s investment strategy focuses on equity securities issued by U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.