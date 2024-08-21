DFI Retail Group Holdings Limited (DFIHY) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 23rd

DFI Retail Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:DFIHY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, August 6th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.154 per share on Wednesday, October 23rd. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 23rd.

Get DFI Retail Group alerts:

DFI Retail Group Price Performance

Shares of DFI Retail Group stock opened at $9.60 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. DFI Retail Group has a 12-month low of $7.95 and a 12-month high of $13.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.94 and its 200-day moving average is $9.39.

DFI Retail Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

DFI Retail Group Holdings Limited operates as a retailer in Asia. The company operates through five segments: Food, Convenience, Health and Beauty, Home Furnishings, Restaurants, and Other Retailing. The company primarily operates grocery stores under the Wellcome, Yonghui, CS Fresh, Market Place, Giant, Hero, Cold Storage, Mercato, San Miu, Jasons, and Lucky brands; and convenience stores under the 7-Eleven brand.

Receive News & Ratings for DFI Retail Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DFI Retail Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.