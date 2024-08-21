DFI Retail Group Holdings Limited (DFIHY) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 23rd

DFI Retail Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:DFIHY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, August 6th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.154 per share on Wednesday, October 23rd. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 23rd.
DFI Retail Group Price Performance
Shares of DFI Retail Group stock opened at $9.60 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. DFI Retail Group has a 12-month low of $7.95 and a 12-month high of $13.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.94 and its 200-day moving average is $9.39.
DFI Retail Group Company Profile
