Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:EXG)

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EXG – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.0657 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.5% per year over the last three years.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund Stock Performance

EXG opened at $8.45 on Wednesday. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $6.78 and a fifty-two week high of $8.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.41 and a 200 day moving average of $8.19.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund Company Profile

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

