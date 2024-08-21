ECARX (NASDAQ:ECX) Shares Gap Up to $1.77

ECARX Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ECX – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $1.77, but opened at $1.81. ECARX shares last traded at $1.81, with a volume of 2,344 shares.
ECARX Price Performance
The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.81. The firm has a market cap of $581.27 million, a PE ratio of -4.10 and a beta of 0.29.
ECARX (NASDAQ:ECX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $128.50 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that ECARX Holdings Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
ECARX Company Profile
ECARX Holdings Inc develops a full stack automotive computing platform to shape the interaction between people and cars by rapidly advancing the technology by smart mobility worldwide. It offers system on chips, central computing platforms, operating systems, and software. Its core products include infotainment head units, digital cockpits, vehicle chip-set solutions, core operating system, and integrated software stack.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than ECARX
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- Doximity: The ‘Facebook for Doctors’ Surges After Earnings Beat
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- Value Investing: Unearthing 3 Hidden Gems in Today’s Market
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- Southwest Airlines Rises as Elliott Management Targets Leadership
Receive News & Ratings for ECARX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ECARX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.