Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Stake Reduced by Dakota Wealth Management

Dakota Wealth Management decreased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,443 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 383 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $1,334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the first quarter valued at $28,000. First Community Trust NA purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. 79.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CEO Bernard J. Zovighian sold 8,617 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.68, for a total value of $755,538.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 68,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,981,354.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CEO Bernard J. Zovighian sold 8,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.68, for a total value of $755,538.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 68,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,981,354.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Daveen Chopra sold 1,250 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.95, for a total value of $87,437.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,051,843.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,867 shares of company stock worth $2,077,526 over the last three months. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $88.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Wolfe Research raised Edwards Lifesciences from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Bank of America lowered Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $105.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. TD Cowen lowered Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.10.

EW traded up $0.55 on Wednesday, hitting $69.93. The company had a trading volume of 275,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,059,531. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1-year low of $58.93 and a 1-year high of $96.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 2.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $80.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.70. The stock has a market cap of $42.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.11.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.01. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 24.55% and a return on equity of 22.35%. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

