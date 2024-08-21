Elastos Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $39.26 Million (ELA)

Elastos (ELA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 21st. In the last seven days, Elastos has traded 0% higher against the dollar. One Elastos coin can now be purchased for about $1.77 or 0.00002981 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Elastos has a total market capitalization of $39.26 million and approximately $498,791.19 worth of Elastos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Elastos was first traded on August 17th, 2017. Elastos’ total supply is 25,644,127 coins and its circulating supply is 22,143,485 coins. Elastos’ official message board is elastos.info/news. The Reddit community for Elastos is https://reddit.com/r/elastos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Elastos is elastos.info. Elastos’ official Twitter account is @elastosinfo and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Elastos is a blockchain operating system for a new Internet, called the SmartWeb, aimed at allowing people to own and generate wealth from digital assets. The intrinsic token of the Elastos blockchain, ELA, can be used for trading, investing, and paying fees. The goal is to create a Web that respects property rights and enables wealth creation.”

