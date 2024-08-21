Emeren Group (NYSE:SOL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

Emeren Group (NYSE:SOL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $7.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price target indicates a potential upside of 278.38% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Northland Securities cut shares of Emeren Group from a “market perform” rating to an “under perform” rating and set a $1.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Northland Capmk downgraded Emeren Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Emeren Group to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Emeren Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.38.

NYSE SOL opened at $1.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.42 million, a PE ratio of -7.12 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 3.97, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Emeren Group has a 12-month low of $1.41 and a 12-month high of $3.50.

Emeren Group (NYSE:SOL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $14.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.24 million. Emeren Group had a negative return on equity of 0.89% and a negative net margin of 12.70%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Emeren Group will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shah Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Emeren Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,885,000. Monaco Asset Management SAM raised its stake in shares of Emeren Group by 40.6% in the 1st quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM now owns 1,170,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,258,000 after buying an additional 337,650 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of Emeren Group by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 747,448 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after acquiring an additional 66,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Emeren Group by 160.9% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 47,809 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 29,484 shares during the period. 44.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Emeren Group Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops, builds, operates, and sells solar power projects. It owns and operates 3 gigawatt pipeline of projects and independent power producer assets. The company also develops community solar gardens; and sells project rights. In addition, it engages in engineering design; procurement of solar modules; balance-of-system components and other components; and construction contracting and management services.

