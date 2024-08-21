Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) Sees Large Volume Increase

Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 2,189,276 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 43% from the previous session’s volume of 3,826,621 shares.The stock last traded at $10.44 and had previously closed at $10.74.

Separately, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Emergent BioSolutions in a research report on Friday, August 16th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.27. The firm has a market cap of $505.16 million, a P/E ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 1.62.

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.97) by ($1.35). The company had revenue of $254.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.47 million. Emergent BioSolutions had a negative net margin of 47.68% and a negative return on equity of 18.53%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.06) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Emergent BioSolutions Inc. will post -1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kathryn C. Zoon sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.11, for a total transaction of $61,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $332,885.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EBS. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 84.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,873,984 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,898,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312,934 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Emergent BioSolutions by 240.9% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 881,893 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,015,000 after purchasing an additional 623,201 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Emergent BioSolutions by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,411,549 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,631,000 after purchasing an additional 436,911 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 1,314.0% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 273,287 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after purchasing an additional 253,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 75.4% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 542,813 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,702,000 after purchasing an additional 233,341 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.40% of the company’s stock.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, provides preparedness and response solutions for accidental, deliberate, and naturally occurring public health threats in the United States. The company offers NARCAN Nasal Spray for the emergency treatment of known or suspected opioid overdose; Vaxchora vaccine for the prevention of cholera; Vivotif vaccine for oral administration for the prevention of typhoid fever; Anthrasil for the treatment of inhalational anthrax; BioThrax, an anthrax vaccine; CYFENDUS for post-exposure prophylaxis of disease following suspected or confirmed exposure to Bacillus anthracis; and Raxibacumab injection for the treatment and prophylaxis of inhalational anthrax.

