Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE) Rating Reiterated by Stifel Nicolaus

Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target suggests a potential upside of 217.46% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on EOSE. TD Cowen cut their target price on Eos Energy Enterprises from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. B. Riley upgraded shares of Eos Energy Enterprises to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price target on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises from $7.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eos Energy Enterprises has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.67.

NASDAQ EOSE opened at $1.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $393.36 million, a P/E ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 2.37. Eos Energy Enterprises has a one year low of $0.61 and a one year high of $4.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.61 and its 200-day moving average is $1.14.

In other Eos Energy Enterprises news, CEO Joe Mastrangelo acquired 52,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.43 per share, for a total transaction of $75,504.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 909,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,301,003.99. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Eos Energy Enterprises by 74.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 43,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 18,735 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Eos Energy Enterprises by 41.2% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 75,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 22,056 shares during the last quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Eos Energy Enterprises by 52.2% during the first quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 24,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new stake in Eos Energy Enterprises during the second quarter worth $34,000. 54.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets zinc-based energy storage solutions for utility-scale, microgrid, and commercial and industrial (C&I) applications in the United States. The company offers Znyth technology battery energy storage system (BESS), which provides the operating flexibility to manage increased grid complexity and price volatility.

