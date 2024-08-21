EOS (EOS) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $65.56 Million

EOS (EOS) traded up 2.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 21st. One EOS coin can currently be bought for $0.51 or 0.00000852 BTC on popular exchanges. EOS has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion and $65.56 million worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, EOS has traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- TRON (TRX) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000270 BTC.
- BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Tezos (XTZ) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001150 BTC.
- Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- aelf (ELF) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000652 BTC.
- Terra (LUNA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000552 BTC.
- Lisk (LSK) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001413 BTC.
- USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001328 BTC.
- Ark (ARK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000540 BTC.
About EOS
EOS (EOS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 26th, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 coins. EOS’s official Twitter account is @eosnetworkfdn and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for EOS is eosnetwork.com/blog. The Reddit community for EOS is https://reddit.com/r/eos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EOS’s official website is eosnetwork.com.
EOS Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EOS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EOS using one of the exchanges listed above.
