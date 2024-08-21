EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at Raymond James

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a $54.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 19.05% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also commented on EPR. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of EPR Properties from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Bank of America cut shares of EPR Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, May 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on EPR Properties from $42.50 to $47.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. StockNews.com downgraded EPR Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of EPR Properties in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EPR Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.50.

EPR opened at $45.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $43.01 and a 200-day moving average of $42.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 8.45 and a current ratio of 11.12. EPR Properties has a 52-week low of $39.65 and a 52-week high of $49.10. The company has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 22.34 and a beta of 1.73.

In other news, SVP Gwendolyn Mary Johnson sold 592 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.82, for a total value of $25,941.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $253,279.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EPR. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of EPR Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of EPR Properties during the fourth quarter worth $1,027,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 88,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,309,000 after buying an additional 5,772 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 30,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after buying an additional 3,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in EPR Properties by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.66% of the company’s stock.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) is the leading diversified experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues that create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

