Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:SKWD)

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKWD – Free Report) – Analysts at William Blair issued their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in a research note issued on Monday, August 19th. William Blair analyst A. Klauber forecasts that the company will earn $0.67 per share for the quarter. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Skyward Specialty Insurance Group’s current full-year earnings is $2.95 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Skyward Specialty Insurance Group’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.80 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.03 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.45 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.98 EPS.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SKWD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $279.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.70 million. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group had a return on equity of 17.36% and a net margin of 11.52%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.42 EPS.

SKWD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target (up previously from $47.00) on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in a report on Friday, July 12th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.75.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group stock opened at $38.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.08, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.61. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group has a fifty-two week low of $22.97 and a fifty-two week high of $41.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.18.

In other news, Director Katharine Terry sold 1,653 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.87, for a total value of $60,946.11. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,516.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 8.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SKWD. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group during the fourth quarter valued at $161,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 54.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 312.5% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 412,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,972,000 after purchasing an additional 312,413 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 53.8% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 10,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 3,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $465,000. 94.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites commercial property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers general liability, excess liability, professional liability, commercial auto, group accident and health, property, surety, and workers' compensation insurance products.

