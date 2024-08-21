ERC20 Trading Down 36.9% Over Last Week (ERC20)

ERC20 (ERC20) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 21st. ERC20 has a market capitalization of $13.20 million and approximately $624.85 worth of ERC20 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ERC20 has traded 36.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ERC20 token can currently be purchased for $0.0117 or 0.00000020 BTC on exchanges.

related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.73 or 0.00011240 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59,797.32 or 0.99833168 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00008023 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.64 or 0.00012758 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00007616 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000655 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000038 BTC.

ERC20 Token Profile

ERC20 is a token. It launched on October 21st, 2017. ERC20’s total supply is 12,999,999,994 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,128,632,512 tokens. The Reddit community for ERC20 is https://reddit.com/r/erc20t and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ERC20’s official Twitter account is @aownagez and its Facebook page is accessible here. ERC20’s official website is erc20.tech.

Buying and Selling ERC20

According to CryptoCompare, “ERC20 (ERC20) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ERC20 has a current supply of 12,999,999,994.06 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ERC20 is 0.01169782 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 42 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://erc20.tech.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ERC20 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ERC20 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ERC20 using one of the exchanges listed above.

