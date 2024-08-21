Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Sees Strong Trading Volume Following Strong Earnings

Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday following a stronger than expected earnings report. Approximately 2,925,652 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 1% from the previous session’s volume of 2,906,884 shares.The stock last traded at $94.37 and had previously closed at $94.97.

Get Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 148.31%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $140.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $136.00 to $117.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $130.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $165.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $141.00 to $108.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Estée Lauder Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.13.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on EL

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Jane Lauder sold 14,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.26, for a total transaction of $1,815,989.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,389 shares in the company, valued at $6,958,990.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Estée Lauder Companies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 113.7% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 156,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,900,000 after purchasing an additional 83,320 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas acquired a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies during the first quarter worth about $997,000. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies during the second quarter worth about $558,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 3,477.8% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 566,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,804,000 after purchasing an additional 550,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 1.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 367,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,608,000 after buying an additional 5,915 shares during the period. 55.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Estée Lauder Companies Trading Down 2.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $32.62 billion, a PE ratio of 51.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $126.98.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.