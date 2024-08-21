Evercore ISI Boosts Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Price Target to $250.00

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by research analysts at Evercore ISI from $225.00 to $250.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “in-line” rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 3.39% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on LOW. Citigroup reduced their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $243.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $265.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $252.08.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LOW traded up $1.48 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $241.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 86,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,524,061. The company has a market cap of $137.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $230.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $232.19. Lowe’s Companies has a fifty-two week low of $181.85 and a fifty-two week high of $262.49.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.96 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $23.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.93 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 48.52% and a net margin of 8.46%. Lowe’s Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.56 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies will post 12.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lowe’s Companies

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LOW. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $1,638,746,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 5.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,693,630 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $13,677,378,000 after buying an additional 2,674,372 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 20,275.6% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 1,205,014 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,657,000 after buying an additional 1,199,100 shares during the last quarter. Canoe Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth $206,912,000. Finally, M&G Plc purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter valued at about $217,995,000. 74.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

