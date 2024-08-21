EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) Forecasted to Earn Q3 2024 Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Get EverQuote alerts:

EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research raised their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for shares of EverQuote in a research report issued on Monday, August 19th. Zacks Research analyst T. De now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.08 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.01). The consensus estimate for EverQuote’s current full-year earnings is $0.05 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for EverQuote’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.05 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.15 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.31 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.75 EPS.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $117.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.81 million. EverQuote had a negative return on equity of 31.65% and a negative net margin of 17.37%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.31) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 72.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on EVER. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of EverQuote from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on EverQuote from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. B. Riley raised their price objective on EverQuote from $24.00 to $29.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on EverQuote from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of EverQuote from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.58.

EverQuote Trading Down 0.5 %

EVER opened at $22.29 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $774.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.81 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.43. EverQuote has a 12-month low of $5.52 and a 12-month high of $28.09.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Ventures Lllp Link sold 7,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.08, for a total value of $207,974.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,510,721 shares in the company, valued at $95,070,324.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other EverQuote news, Director John L. Shields sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.84, for a total transaction of $43,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $753,807.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ventures Lllp Link sold 7,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.08, for a total transaction of $207,974.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,510,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,070,324.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 145,801 shares of company stock valued at $3,632,513 over the last three months. Insiders own 29.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of EverQuote

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quarry LP raised its position in EverQuote by 215.5% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EverQuote in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in EverQuote by 133.2% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in EverQuote during the second quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in EverQuote during the second quarter valued at $147,000. 91.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EverQuote Company Profile

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company offers auto, home and renters, and life insurance. The company serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

