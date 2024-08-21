Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Acquired by Denver Wealth Management Inc.

Denver Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,888 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the period. Denver Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 222,342 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,596,000 after purchasing an additional 12,002 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.6% during the second quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 251,272 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,926,000 after buying an additional 1,464 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.4% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 282,164 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,483,000 after buying an additional 6,712 shares during the last quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 176.1% during the 2nd quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 61,601 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,091,000 after acquiring an additional 39,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 144.6% in the second quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 53,638 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,175,000 after purchasing an additional 31,707 shares during the period. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on XOM shares. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. HSBC lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.56.

NYSE:XOM traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $114.63. 1,037,772 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,080,047. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $114.85 and a 200-day moving average of $113.67. The stock has a market cap of $451.99 billion, a PE ratio of 14.04, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $95.77 and a fifty-two week high of $123.75.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.10. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The firm had revenue of $93.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.94 earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.57%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

