Ezenia!, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EZEN) Declares Dividend of $26,783.72

Ezenia!, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EZEN – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, August 7th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of 26783.72 per share on Monday, September 2nd. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 23rd.

Ezenia! Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:EZEN remained flat at $21,210.00 on Wednesday. Ezenia! has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20,785.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21,060.63.

About Ezenia!

Ezenia!, Inc provides real-time communication, conferencing, and collaboration solutions worldwide. It offers InfoWorkSpace, a real-time collaboration solution that provides organizations with the tools to communicate through various options, such as conferences and shared applications, which help in streamlining day-to-day operations.

