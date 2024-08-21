Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC) Reaches New 12-Month High at $73.22

Shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $73.22 and last traded at $73.22, with a volume of 3880 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $72.93.

Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.59. The company has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.99 and a beta of 0.59.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 247.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 191,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,335,000 after purchasing an additional 136,165 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $7,756,000. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $6,770,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 14.2% in the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 624,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,845,000 after acquiring an additional 77,883 shares during the period. Finally, Spinnaker Trust bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF in the second quarter worth about $4,331,000.

About Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (FHLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI US IMI 25\u002F50 Health Care index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US health care sector. FHLC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

