First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Boosts Holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,047 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Progressive were worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sachetta LLC purchased a new position in Progressive during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in Progressive during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new position in shares of Progressive in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Hilltop National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Progressive by 126.0% in the second quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 165 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Progressive in the first quarter worth about $35,000. 85.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Progressive

In related news, CAO Mariann Wojtkun Marshall sold 650 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.11, for a total value of $135,271.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,981 shares in the company, valued at $828,485.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Mariann Wojtkun Marshall sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.11, for a total transaction of $135,271.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $828,485.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 43,371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.01, for a total transaction of $9,281,827.71. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 517,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,665,641.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 116,441 shares of company stock worth $25,111,350. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PGR has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Progressive from $250.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Progressive from $239.00 to $237.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Progressive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $230.00 to $262.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Progressive from $232.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.41.

Progressive Price Performance

Shares of PGR opened at $239.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $140.33 billion, a PE ratio of 24.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $215.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $207.32. The Progressive Co. has a 1-year low of $129.31 and a 1-year high of $240.80.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The insurance provider reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $17.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.54 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 33.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. will post 12.03 EPS for the current year.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.09%.

Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Featured Articles

