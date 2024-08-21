First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Buys 11,473 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 5,054.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,700 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,473 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $733,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMG. Steph & Co. acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 225.0% in the first quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 13 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the first quarter worth about $44,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the first quarter worth about $58,000. Institutional investors own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Price Performance

Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $52.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.79 billion, a PE ratio of 55.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.24. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.37 and a 12 month high of $69.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.76.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 44.01% and a net margin of 13.23%. The business’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $12.65 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CMG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $54.50 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $73.36 to $77.76 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chipotle Mexican Grill has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.36.

Read Our Latest Report on CMG

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Curtis E. Garner sold 17,394 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.68, for a total value of $951,103.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 358,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,591,844. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.