First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Has $441,000 Stock Holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. trimmed its stake in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 412 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Corteva were worth $441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CTVA. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corteva during the 4th quarter valued at $4,852,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Corteva by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 42,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,035,000 after acquiring an additional 1,898 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of Corteva by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 90,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,327,000 after acquiring an additional 3,284 shares during the period. abrdn plc lifted its position in shares of Corteva by 67.6% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 303,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,531,000 after acquiring an additional 122,359 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of Corteva by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 73,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,515,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares during the period. 81.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Corteva stock opened at $53.99 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.77. Corteva, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.22 and a 12 month high of $58.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.15 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.30% and a net margin of 5.31%. Corteva’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is a positive change from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.08%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CTVA shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Corteva from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. OTR Global restated a “negative” rating on shares of Corteva in a research report on Friday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Corteva from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Corteva from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Corteva from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Corteva currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.67.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

