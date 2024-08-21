First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Has $564,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Free Report) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,860 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF were worth $564,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Vanguard Mega Cap ETF alerts:

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 46.8% in the second quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 3,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,000 after buying an additional 1,159 shares during the period. Zhang Financial LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 24,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 114,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,599,000 after purchasing an additional 14,421 shares during the last quarter. Berkshire Money Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 78.6% in the 2nd quarter. Berkshire Money Management Inc. now owns 42,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,405,000 after purchasing an additional 18,751 shares during the period. Finally, Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. now owns 42,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

MGC opened at $201.77 on Wednesday. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $145.94 and a twelve month high of $204.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $197.65 and a 200-day moving average of $189.09. The stock has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a PE ratio of 26.93 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (MGC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index that covers 70% of the market capitalization of the US equity market. MGC was launched on Dec 24, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.