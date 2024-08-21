First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Has $588,000 Stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Free Report) by 10.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 699 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners were worth $588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNFP. NBC Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 9,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $821,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 44.5% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Covenant Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 10,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $933,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 0.3% in the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 57,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,930,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. 87.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on PNFP shares. Piper Sandler downgraded Pinnacle Financial Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $95.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $87.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $93.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $109.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Hovde Group dropped their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $104.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pinnacle Financial Partners presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:PNFP opened at $92.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $85.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.83. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.66 and a fifty-two week high of $98.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 1.07.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.03. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 8.97%. The business had revenue of $366.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $426.40 million. As a group, analysts predict that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 6.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 2nd will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 2nd. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.59%.

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and professional entities in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; and provides treasury management services, which includes online wire origination, enhanced ACH origination services, positive pay, zero balance and sweep accounts, automated bill pay services, electronic receivables processing, lockbox processing, and merchant card acceptance services.

