First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Makes New $261,000 Investment in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,268 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TOL. J.Safra Asset Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 21.5% during the second quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 509 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co raised its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 5,926 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $683,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Toll Brothers by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 399 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Toll Brothers by 13.8% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 873 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Old Port Advisors increased its stake in Toll Brothers by 7.8% in the second quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 1,785 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

In other Toll Brothers news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 3,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.84, for a total transaction of $463,723.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,012,006.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 16,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.74, for a total value of $1,922,875.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,527 shares in the company, valued at $3,387,295.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 3,806 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.84, for a total value of $463,723.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 24,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,012,006.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,170 shares of company stock worth $2,407,335 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Toll Brothers from $177.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. UBS Group increased their target price on Toll Brothers from $140.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $133.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Toll Brothers from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $112.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.19.

NYSE:TOL traded up $7.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $140.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 729,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,382,970. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 4.59 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $14.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.12, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.67. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.08 and a twelve month high of $146.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.65.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The construction company reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 20.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.73 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 12.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 5th. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is 6.28%.

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

