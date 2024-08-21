First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Takes $438,000 Position in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 5,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $438,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VRT. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vertiv in the first quarter worth $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vertiv in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vertiv by 79.0% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 571 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vertiv during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in Vertiv by 132.5% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 89.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VRT opened at $76.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $28.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.54, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 52-week low of $34.54 and a 52-week high of $109.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $84.00 and a 200 day moving average of $82.72.

Vertiv ( NYSE:VRT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. Vertiv had a return on equity of 50.79% and a net margin of 6.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 17th. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.62%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Vertiv in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Vertiv from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Vertiv from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Vertiv from $116.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.22.

In other news, Director Doherty Philip O’ sold 1,089,669 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.34, for a total value of $112,606,394.46. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,234,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $850,954,470.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

