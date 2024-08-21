First Horizon Advisors Inc. Buys 396 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 27.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,832 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Netflix alerts:

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix by 80.0% during the first quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 45 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 933.3% in the fourth quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 62 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 1,550.0% during the fourth quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO lifted its position in Netflix by 112.0% in the 1st quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 53 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Netflix Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NFLX opened at $698.54 on Wednesday. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $344.73 and a 1 year high of $711.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $656.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $623.81. The firm has a market cap of $301.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.27.

Insider Activity

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The Internet television network reported $4.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.74 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $9.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.53 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 32.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.29 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 19.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 37,675 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $629.73, for a total value of $23,725,077.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 37,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $629.73, for a total value of $23,725,077.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 25,599 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $631.43, for a total transaction of $16,163,976.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 57 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,991.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 132,893 shares of company stock valued at $84,412,483. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NFLX has been the subject of several analyst reports. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Netflix from $725.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $700.00 to $740.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $660.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price target on Netflix from $450.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Netflix currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $681.21.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Netflix

Netflix Company Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.