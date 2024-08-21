First Horizon Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) by 200.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 210.3% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 121 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Zebra Technologies during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in Zebra Technologies by 38.8% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A. boosted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 792.9% during the 2nd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. 91.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Zebra Technologies news, insider Jeffrey F. Schmitz sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.69, for a total value of $341,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,312,342.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ZBRA opened at $344.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $320.38 and a 200 day moving average of $302.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $194.59 and a 12 month high of $372.93. The firm has a market cap of $17.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.42 and a beta of 1.65.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.70. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 5.28%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.24 earnings per share. Zebra Technologies’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 11.09 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ZBRA shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Zebra Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $345.00 price target (up from $315.00) on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. BNP Paribas upgraded Zebra Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $258.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Stephens lifted their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $380.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Redburn Atlantic raised Zebra Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $349.64.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

