First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON) Shares Acquired by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON – Free Report) by 288.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 792,747 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 588,549 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF were worth $19,383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. lifted its position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 29,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group raised its position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 146,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,631,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 37,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Q3 Asset Management increased its stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Q3 Asset Management now owns 30,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 1,126 shares during the period.

First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

UCON stock opened at $25.01 on Wednesday. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF has a one year low of $23.45 and a one year high of $25.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.54.

First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF Company Profile

The First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (UCON) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund, which broadly invests in various fixed income securities of almost any sector, maturity, or credit quality. UCON was launched on Jun 4, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UCON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.