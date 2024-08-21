Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI) Shares Acquired by Dakota Wealth Management

Dakota Wealth Management boosted its position in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 1.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,079 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $1,949,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $995,000. Norden Group LLC acquired a new stake in Fiserv in the first quarter valued at $2,359,000. BlueSpruce Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth $646,368,000. ORG Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 3,016.0% during the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 3,303 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 3,197 shares during the period. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at about $584,000. 90.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on FI. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Fiserv from $178.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. William Blair raised Fiserv to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Fiserv from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Fiserv from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.25.

Insider Activity

In other Fiserv news, EVP John Gibbons sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.76, for a total transaction of $416,528.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,213,329.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.86, for a total value of $3,716,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 163,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,350,427.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Gibbons sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.76, for a total transaction of $416,528.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,213,329.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,800 shares of company stock valued at $11,655,728 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE FI traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $167.43. 61,370 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,490,027. The business’s 50 day moving average is $155.48 and its 200-day moving average is $152.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.11 and a 12-month high of $169.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.92.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.03. Fiserv had a net margin of 17.45% and a return on equity of 16.41%. The business had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.81 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

Further Reading

