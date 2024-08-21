Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFD) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.06 Per Share

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFD – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, July 19th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0594 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 23rd. This is a positive change from Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 10.7% annually over the last three years.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Price Performance

PFD traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.07. 1,427 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,184. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund has a one year low of $8.53 and a one year high of $11.12. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.40.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Company Profile

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in the stocks of companies operating in the financials sector. The fund primarily invests in preferred securities.

