Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.09 Per Share

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, July 19th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.0897 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 23rd. This is a positive change from Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 10.2% annually over the last three years.

FFC traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.48. The stock had a trading volume of 25,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,334. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.57. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund has a one year low of $11.90 and a one year high of $15.50.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

