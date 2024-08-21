Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC) Raises Dividend to $0.09 Per Share

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, July 19th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0897 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 23rd. This is an increase from Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

Get Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund alerts:

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 10.2% per year over the last three years.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Stock Performance

FFC stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $15.44. The stock had a trading volume of 7,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,223. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.57. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $11.90 and a fifty-two week high of $15.50.

About Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.