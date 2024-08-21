Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:FLC) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.09

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:FLC – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, July 19th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0913 per share on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 23rd. This is a boost from Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 10.2% per year over the last three years.

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Stock Performance

NYSE:FLC traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $16.40. 2,174 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,795. Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund has a 52 week low of $12.62 and a 52 week high of $16.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.32.

About Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across utilities and banking sectors.

